Xcel Energy creates mobile app for customers

A new app from Xcel Energy is allowing customers to track their energy use, pay bills, power outages and more.

"We're getting to where we like information at our fingertips," said Wes Reeves, spokesman for Xcel Energy. "So this gives us more options, and it's the way of the world. Everything we do is basically done through a mobile device."

The new app is changing the way customers can view and process information regarding basic utilities.



"When the lights go out your immediate thought is what is happening, you know," said Reeves. "So it helps to have information to help you process that a little better. And we know that's just a fact of life these days and so we want to provide as much information as we can."

Reeves said the new app is a great tool for anyone who is on-the-go. You can use it to pay your bills, see if there are any power outages, and even set notifications to alert you if a power outage occurs in your area. The new app will even allow customers to report power outages, which in turn helps the company fix them faster.

"We need customers to tell us that," said Reeves. "So that feeds into the system and then our computer basically starts matching this up and determines whats happened."

The app also looks at your power usage and compares it to other months. The tracking feature encourages users to think about energy efficiency.

"So that gives you some idea too if you need to cut back usage in your home," said Reeves. "You know, maybe make some investments to change the efficiency in your home."

This new tool will provide users with an extra level of security.

"The security you have of knowing what you owe, when its due, and it's becoming more and more important since we have scammers now that are praying upon not only utility customers but taxpayers for instance," said Reeves. "There's IRS scams, there's all kinds of scams, and they're praying on people that may not be keeping up."

Customers can even access the app wherever they are so hopefully they'll never get caught in the dark.

"Even if the lights are out, if you got a good charge on your phone, you can still access information."

You can download this app now for free from the Apple Store or Google Play.

