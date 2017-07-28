New AFD truck intended to better firefighting

A new truck gifted to the Amarillo Fire Department will allow firefighters to work more efficiently.

Before the Texas Interstate Mutual Fire Alliance donated this truck, firefighters sometimes had to take two trucks to the scene of a fire.

Captain Larry Davis with AFD said the nice thing about this truck is that a normal standard grass fire truck fits two people but this truck actually fits four.

Because the truck has the capacity to hold more water and a larger crew, AFD thinks it will help tremendously in all situations.

"The water tank on this is actually bigger then some of our structure trucks, this tank holds 750 gallons which is a great resource for us on fires," said Davis. "It's what we call hazards trucks. We can use it for anything here in Amarillo. Structure fires, grass fires, floods and tornadoes."

In the last three months, AFD has put out over 30 fires.

"With all the weather we have been getting, we have the potential for lightning starting grass fires," said Josh Whitney, Lieutenant with the Amarillo Fire Department. "We are pretty excited. It opened up doors for us to do more with our Wildland Program and it's just a very versatile truck."

AFD anticipates they will begin using the new truck in two weeks after they complete a training course.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.