Man arrested for transporting drugs with kids in car

One man has been arrested after DPS troopers found methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday.

According to court documents, the drug seizure happened near Wheeler on I-40 earlier this month. Officials say a trooper stopped a car for speeding, and the driver had seven pounds of methamphetamine in the car.

A 15-day-old baby and a three-year-old child were also in the car.

The driver told DPS troopers that he was transporting the drugs from Phoenix to Indianapolis for $5,000.

According to DEA estimates, the drugs were worth more than $300,000.

