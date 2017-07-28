Dalhart Fire Department adds new technology

A new piece of technology is giving the Dalhart Fire Department an eagle's eye view to better serve the community.

The department has now added a drone to its team.

Officials say this addition will help the department document accident scenes and give them an areal view when fighting grass fires and structure fires.

"If our chief can fly the drone, he can go look at a scene and he can fly it where an apparatus can't drive." said Vice President of the Dalhart Fire Department Tim Yee. "And so, if there was an unsafe situation he can identify it from the air where before, we couldn't do that so we feel that will be a great asset."

Yee says the drone can also help the department in rescues and assist them in searching for lost or missing people.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.