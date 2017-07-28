TeamJayro rolls with Amarillo Fire Department

Tea2Go got a surprise visitor today when Jayro rolled up with the Amarillo Fire Department.

Jayro, a local boy who was diagnosed with a Malignant Rhabdoid Tumor, is currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House, but recently he was able to spend a day with AFD.

While with the fire department, Jayro was able to have a day of fun that included riding around in the firetruck, hanging out with the crew and even getting to fire off a water canon.

If you would like to donate to Jayro's medical expenses, you can find his GoFundMe here.

