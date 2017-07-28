Construction underway for Frank Phillips Dalhart campus

Construction is well underway for the new Frank Phillips Campus here in Dalhart.

This new campus will give hundreds of rural students a chance to further their education locally.

It will also give area companies like Hilmar Cheese and JBS Farms a facility where their employees can enhance their workforce education.

Construction of the 25,000 square foot campus was made possible thanks to a $4 million donation from local residents Louise and Gene Rahll and support from the community.

"We have always known that we would eventually out-grow the facility that we were in." said Iilene Walton, Director of Dalhart Frank Phillips College. "We knew we would have to have a new facility, but we were unsure as to where those dollars would come from, and to have a family, a husband and wife step forward and believe in education to the degree where they would give over $4.2 million, it's tremendous."

The new Frank Phillips College is expected to be complete by April 2018, and officials say students could be walking the new hallways and taking courses come this summer.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.