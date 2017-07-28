Amarillo police investigate fatal car accident

An Amarillo man has died and a juvenile is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident late Thursday night.

Jaime Dominic Escalante Jr. was killed just before midnight when he was leaving a driveway off of Bell Street.

A Ford Explorer driven by a juvenile crashed into Escalante's car.

Escalante was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A passenger in Escalante's car was also taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver and a passenger inside the Explorer were uninjured.

APD's Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the accident.

