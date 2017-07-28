Amarillo police investigate fatal car accident

An Amarillo man has died and a juvenile is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident late Thursday night.
Jaime Dominic Escalante Jr. was killed just before midnight when he was leaving a driveway off of Bell Street.
A Ford Explorer driven by a juvenile crashed into Escalante's car.
Escalante was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
A passenger in Escalante's car was also taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver and a passenger inside the Explorer were uninjured.
APD's Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the accident.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Tea2Go got a surprise visitor today when Jayro rolled up with the Amarillo Fire Department.
Tea2Go got a surprise visitor today when Jayro rolled up with the Amarillo Fire Department.
Weather Outlook for Friday, July 28
Weather Outlook for Friday, July 28
An Amarillo man has died and a juvenile is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident late Thursday night.
An Amarillo man has died and a juvenile is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident late Thursday night.
Bell Street and I-40 will close for bridge demolition at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 28.
Bell Street and I-40 will close for bridge demolition at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 28.
Now eight months since his disappearance, the family of missing Canadian teen Thomas Brown is urging people not to give up hope, and help them bring Thomas home.
Now eight months since his disappearance, the family of missing Canadian teen Thomas Brown is urging people not to give up hope, and help them bring Thomas home.