TRAFFIC ALERT: Bell Street and I-40 will close for bridge demolition tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Bell Street and I-40 will close for bridge demolition at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 28.

I-40 in both directions in that area will then close at 9:00 p.m. and traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads.

The highway will reopen at 6:00 a.m. Monday, July 31, but drivers can expect another closure next weekend.

The Bell Street bridge will remain closed until late November.

Northbound Bell Street motorists should detour east to Olsen Boulevard while southbound Bell Street motorists should detour west to Coulter Street.

