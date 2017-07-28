TRAFFIC ALERT: Bell Street and I-40 will close for bridge demolition tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Weather Outlook for Friday, July 28
Bell Street and I-40 will close for bridge demolition at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 28.
Now eight months since his disappearance, the family of missing Canadian teen Thomas Brown is urging people not to give up hope, and help them bring Thomas home.
Senate Bill 1 is currently circulating in the Texas state government and is currently headed to the House for final approval.
If you find yourself in downtown Amarillo, more specifically walking up and down Polk street, odds are you will run into construction.
