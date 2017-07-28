Friday's Weather: Scattered showers possible throughout the day, rain chances continue over the weekend

Weather Outlook for Friday, July 28

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Temps are in the 60s and 70s to start off your Friday morning.

Scattered showers and storms continue this morning and will be possible throughout the day.

Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Winds will be light, out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Temps will be below normal again today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

Temps will be in the 60s and low 70s overnight before warming into the upper 80s and low 90s over the weekend.

Temps will remain at or below normal for the next several days, and rain chances continue over the weekend and into the middle of next week.

