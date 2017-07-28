New MRI machines enhance Dalhart healthcare

The Dalhart Coon Memorial Hospital now has state of the art MRI equipment.

This new addition helps the hospital accommodate more patients, especially those who are claustrophobic, young children and diabetic.

Technicians say before the new equipment many residents had to travel to other hospitals for an MRI, but now this new technology can eliminate that travel cost and cut down on the waiting time.

"It is going to keep everybody here from surrounding smaller towns," Lead MRI Tech Thomas Berryman said. "Patients can come here and have their MRI done a lot faster because sometimes in the city, MRI machines get a little backed up, so you have to wait a couple of days, sometimes weeks, to get imaging in and we can do it within 24 hours."

Thomas says this technology will give Coon Memorial the capabilities to perform many of the things major hospitals do when it comes to scanning patients.

