La Rita Theater is Dalhart's hidden treasure

A hidden gem in downtown Dalhart continues to surprise visitors from across the Panhandle.

The historic La Rita Performing Arts Theater was originally a movie theater built in 1920.

In 1957, the popular theater showed its last film and was abandoned soon after.

It has survived the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression and droughts.

In 1989, the Dalhart Community Theater purchased the vacant building with a vision to turn it into a vintage opera house.

"Many times when people come from Amarillo or Dumas or out of state, they are just amazed that we have a theater of this quality in an agriculture community," Kathleen Pollard, a treasure for La Rita, said. "We are very pleased very proud of the La Rita and we want to thank all of the people who have helped us all of these years to make it what it is."

More than half a million dollars has gone into this historic theater, and all of the funds were either raised or donated.

The La Rita continues to draw in visitors and hosts popular events and live entertainment.

