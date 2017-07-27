Dalhart has a rich past and vision for the future

The city of Dalhart started with the help of a small train station, but what really helped the community grow was not just the railroad industry but rather the famous and vast XIT Ranch.

Founded in 1901, Dalhart began in the middle of two counties, Dallam and Hartley, which is how the city got its name.

The famous XIT Ranch helped the city grow, and after the ranch sold, Dalhart became a hub city for agriculture.

"Dalhart has always been pretty much an agriculture community," Mayor Phillip Hass said. "For the most part, we have cattle and more cattle, and we have recently started with other things. We have dairy's, cheese factories, but we are an agriculture community all the way through."

Up until recent years, agriculture has been one of the biggest economic drivers for the city, but now other companies have made their way into Dalhart introducing new work opportunities.

"We've probably have had more economic development and growth in the last 10 years than we have seen in many many years," Dallam County Judge Wes Ritchey said. "We've got some great corporate partners with Hilmar, Larson Farms, JBS, Cargo, all of these companies."

Ritchey says these companies have helped the city grow and keep their unemployment rate fairly low.

In Dalhart you can also find great schools, health care and new housing subdivisions, and because the city sits on two counties, many of its public buildings are shared.

"We work together on things such as our public library. We have a bi-county library, jail and 4H program," Judge Ritchey said. "All in the efforts for everyone to work together save the tax payers money and we just in the spirit of cooperation."

Judge Ritchey says all in all residents keep an open mind and think outside the box when it comes to letting in new industries to the community.

