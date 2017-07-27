Mayor Ginger Nelson speaks on Senate Bill 1

Senate Bill 1 is currently circulating in the Texas state government and is currently headed to the House for final approval.

The bill would restrict the growth of property tax rates local governments are able to levy on property owners.



Smaller counties like Armstrong would be capped at an eight percent hike... while larger counties like Potter would be capped at a four percent. As soon as a county passes their allotted threshold, an election is automatically triggered.

Mayor Ginger Nelson believes the one-size fits all approach the bill has isn't good for towns who are fiscally responsible.

"Just like voters are unique and come in all shapes and sizes, communities and cities are the same way," said Nelson. "So one size fits all is not the best solution for approaching things from a state level."

Those in favor of the new bill say it will help out homeowners, and will slow the growth that they see every year. But in order for that to happen Mayor Nelson says those decisions need to be left up to local governments.

She says the citizens have knowledge of what is going on in their communities.

"Local citizens care the most about what's happening in their community," said Nelson. "And because they're on the ground and living there day to day they are the most informed. I value the idea that local citizens would be trusted to make those choices."

When a rollback election does occur, the cost to hold them is passed on to the public. Each election costs taxpayers roughly 60 to 65 thousand dollars. Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner says if the new bill passes and a rollback happens, it could cause local governments to start making drastic cuts to important public services.

Those cutbacks could affect public safety and normal operation of county buildings and facilities.

"You got fire service, you've got your road and bridge departments you'd have to cut," said Tanner. "You have your law enforcement you would have to cut. Those are our 3 biggest departments to ask for more money and have the biggest budgets. And we would have to cut, we would have to cut those. You are literally cutting services to the citizens of Potter county."

Judge Tanner also believes there could be an adverse affect caused by the election.

"I think it would have a trickle down effect on some other counties, or some people saying well I'll move out of this county and into this county."

