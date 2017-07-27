Construction continues on historic Woolworth building

If you find yourself in downtown Amarillo, more specifically walking up and down Polk street, odds are you will run into construction.

There are plenty of projects underway in downtown Amarillo, and all of these projects are expected to attract more people to the heart of the city and ultimately give it an economic boost.

"We know the economic impact a downtown can have," Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City, said. "Developed downtown's attract more visitors and more residents who come and stay longer because they are eating or coming to a show or even living downtown. One of our goals is to get people off I-40 and discover some other things Amarillo has to offer."

Right now, the historic Woolworth building is going through a redevelopment, which has cost more than $1 million.

The building will be transformed into two restaurants and a new jazz club.

Pat Swindle, owner of the new Esquire Jazz club, he says his vision is to bring in new entertainment to downtown Amarillo.

Swindle, along with the two other owners, hopes the new businesses will once again bring life into the historic building.

"Downtown is the oldest and most historic neighborhood in Amarillo, and it has some of our most historic architecture," Duke said. "By bringing more people downtown, we are able to save these buildings and give them life, and put them back on the tax rolls, and create more jobs more places for people to work and live downtown."

Swindle says his jazz club has gone through a few setbacks during the remodel, but he expects to have the Jazz club doors open by mid September or early October.

MoonDoggy's and Off the Hook are expected to open by the end of the year.

