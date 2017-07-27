Portales women charged in hot car death wave court appearance

Weather Outlook for Thursday, July 27
Weather Outlook for Thursday, July 27
The abrupt closing of an Amarillo restaurant has left people in the community asking questions and possibly searching for new jobs.
The abrupt closing of an Amarillo restaurant has left people in the community asking questions and possibly searching for new jobs.
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.
Two Amarillo residents have been arrested after Potter County officials served a search warrant for narcotics.
Two Amarillo residents have been arrested after Potter County officials served a search warrant for narcotics.
NewsChannel 10 started Summer Celebration 18 years ago from a desire to meet our viewers and introduce you, our viewers, to your neighboring communities.
NewsChannel 10 started Summer Celebration 18 years ago from a desire to meet our viewers and introduce you, our viewers, to your neighboring communities.