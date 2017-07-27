Portales women charged in hot car death wave court appearance

The two Portales women charged in the hot car death of a child this week have waved their first court appearance.

Mary Taylor, 62, and her daughter, 31-year-old Sandi Taylor, were set to appear in court today.

The two are being held now without bond following the death of a 19-month-old at an in-home daycare facility run by the pair.

Authorities say that child, along with a 22-month-old, were left inside a vehicle for nearly two hours on Tuesday after the daycare reportedly took multiple children to a park earlier in the day.

Authorities say they became distracted after the trip and unintentionally left the two children inside the car back at the daycare.

The 22-month-old suffered critical injuries in the incident, and their condition is unknown at this time.

The daycare workers could face up to 18 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.