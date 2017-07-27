Pampa man indicted for mail fraud

A Pampa man has been indicted for his part in a fraudulent romance scheme.

Officials say from October of 2014 to January of 2017, Thomas Daniel Short received money from victims who had been lured into a fake romance.

Victims of the romance scheme would be contacted through Facebook by a person posing as a young female. After luring the victim into a romantic relationship, they would then ask the victim to pay for various expenses by sending them money.

Officials say Short kept part of the money for himself and sent the rest of the money to people in other parts of the United States and Nigeria.

Short has been indicted on charges of intent to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, mail fraud and wire fraud.

