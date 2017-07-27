Plea from Thomas Brown's family: "Please do not forget my son"

Now eight months since his disappearance, the family of missing Canadian teen Thomas Brown is urging people not to give up hope, and help them bring Thomas home.

His mother Penny Meek said she's living a mother's worst nightmare - not knowing where her son us, if he's dead or alive, if he left on his own or was taken.

"Over these months I have continued to text Thomas that I love him and that I miss him, and I will never give up trying to find him," she said. "These messages have gone unanswered. But I'm praying for answers."

Thomas Brown latest: Investigators conduct large ground search, continue to ask for public help

Meek, along with her oldest son, husband, and Thomas's father addressed a crowd of more than 100 people in Canadian Thursday, pleading them to keep searching.

"We don't want my son Thomas forgotten," said Meek. "Please do not forget my son."

After some discrepancies about the status of Thomas's case, Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis confirmed this is still an active case - not a cold one.

"When there's no more evidence to look at, no more clues, no more leads coming in, when there's absolutely nothing, we've exhausted all of our means and there's nothing else to look at, it's a cold case," said Lewis. "This is nowhere near being a cold case. We still are investigating leads and we still have leads."

Investigation firm: Missing Hemphill Co. teen did not leave willingly

Meek's gut feeling is that something bad has happened to Thomas.

Lewis said right now there is no evidence confirming Thomas is dead or alive.

All the family, and the community, really wants is answers.

"It doesn't matter to me what's happened," said Kelly Brown, Thomas's father. "What matters to me is God's in it. What matters to me is He's going to bring him home."

Brown said if he could talk to Thomas right now, he'd say "I love you son, and I'd love to talk to you tonight."

A new group in Canadian, called Moms4Tom , has formed to keep the search for Thomas in the public's eye.

They've put together this video with lots of pictures of Thomas, and a recap on the night he went missing:

And private investigators with Klein Investigations run the page Help Find Tom Brown, and encourage people to submit tips to them.

Several agencies aside from the Hemphill County Sheriff's Office and Klein Investigations, including DPS, the Texas Rangers and the FBI are all involved in this investigation.

If you have any information about where Thomas may be, you're encouraged to contact any of these agencies:

Hemphill County Sheriff's Office (806) 323-5326

Klein Investigators (409) 729-8798

Texas Rangers (806) 665-7168

Texas Missing Person's Clearinghouse at Texas Department of Public Safety (800) 346-3243

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) (800) 843-5678



