Fugitive File: Carrington D-Nae Jones

Weather Outlook for Thursday, July 27
The abrupt closing of an Amarillo restaurant has left people in the community asking questions and possibly searching for new jobs.
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.
Starting this fall, students who attended Clarendon College will have the opportunity to enroll in Commercial Drivers License program.
Two Amarillo residents have been arrested after Potter County officials served a search warrant for narcotics.
