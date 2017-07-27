Fugitive File: Carrington D-Nae Jones

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of an area woman.

Carrington D-Nae Jones is wanted out of Randall County for aggravated robbery, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is urged to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.amapolice.org

Tips that lead to her location and arrest could be rewarded with up to $300.

