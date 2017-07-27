Moore Co. 'CotW': Maria Eva Najera

Moore County authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of an area woman.

Maria Eva Najera, 38, is wanted by Moore County Crime Stoppers for possession of a controlled substance under one gram.

Anyone with information should contact 806-935-8477.

Tips can also be submitted at www.p3tips.com.

A tip leading to an arrest could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

