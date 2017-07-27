Thursday's Weather: High temps in the mid to upper 80s, rain will continue throughout the day

Weather Outlook for Thursday, July 27

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Areas of light to heavy rain will continue through the morning.

Localized flooding is possible and flash flood watches are in effect throughout the morning.

Rain will continue on and off throughout the day under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

Temps will be cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the NE behind the cold front at 10-15 mph.

Rain chances continue overnight into Friday.

Temps will be in the 60s and low 70s overnight before warming into the upper 80s and low 90s on Friday.

Temps will remain at or below normal for the next several days, and rain chances continue into the middle of next week.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.