Mayor Ginger Nelson going to state capitol on taxes

Mayor Ginger Nelson is headed to the state capitol to discuss a new tax bill that is making its rounds.

Senate Bill 18 was approved by the state senate in March. The new bill aims to restrict the growth of property tax rates local governments are able to impose on property owners.

According to the SB 18, if a new tax rate is 5 percent more than the rate needed in the previous year to raise the same amount of money, then an election is triggered. Currently the number is 8 percent and a voter petition is needed to cause an election. But with the new bill, the number could drop to 5 percent and cause an election to be automatically triggered.

When asked about the SB 18, Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders says he is not concerned since his city is financially responsible. The financial stability will stop the city of Canyon from needing the large rate increases. However, Hinders still believes the state should not interfere with local governments.

Mayor Nelson will speak with Governor Greg Abbott in Austin tomorrow.

