Over 4,000 out of power in Amarillo

A power outage is affecting over 4,000 customers in the western part of downtown Amarillo as well as several neighborhoods to the west and north of the area.

Xcel Energy says the Van Buren substation is offline after losing its feed from an electric transmission line.

Xcel has identified the issue and are working to resolve the problem, but it could take up to two hours to re-energize the line.

