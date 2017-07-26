Clarendon College introduces CDL program

Starting this fall, students who attended Clarendon College will have the opportunity to enroll in Commercial Drivers License program.

The program will consist of 16-week classes which will focus on basic driving skills, maneuvers, safety and how to handle the trucks equipment.

This new program has been a work in progress for two years now and college officials say it is a program the community of Clarendon needs.

"Truck drivers are a very vital part of this area," Brian Fuller, Vice President of Academic Affairs, said. "With the oil field, local farmers, gin and things of that nature we determined that a large portion of the population can benefit from having a CDL."

Fuller says thanks to a grant from the Texas WorkForce Commission, the college was able to purchase a state of the art CDL simulator which will give students a virtual test drive before hitting the road with a real semi-truck.

Students will also practice driving on county roads, in the city and during both night and day.

Dr. Robert Riza, the President of Clarendon College, says this new course is not just a great opportunity for students but also residents from surrounding communities.

"It is a good career, and there is plenty of jobs available, so we just thought it was an opportunity to be able to offer some training to the residents in our area," Riza said. "We want to offer this so they have the opportunity to be able to get a job."

Clarendon is not the only location where students can take the classes. Students can also take the classes in Memphis.

Memphis classes will be Monday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Those who take the course in Clarendon will also have class Monday through Friday, but class will begin at 8:00 a.m. and last until 11:00 a.m.

These classes will kick off August 29, you can find more information on the course or how to register here.

