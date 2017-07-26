2 Amarillo residents arrested for narcotics charges

Two Amarillo residents have been arrested after Potter County officials served a search warrant for narcotics.

Around 6:00 this morning, a search warrant was served at a home located at 300 North Western. The home was searched and officials say they found methamphetamine, THC wax and morphine were found.

A 52-year-old white female and a 45-year-old white male were arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on five total felony charges.

Both suspects are awaiting arraignment on these charges, and the investigation of this case is ongoing.

