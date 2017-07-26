Carson County Square House Museum preserves the history of our area

Jo Randall had a dream of creating a museum in Panhandle, and in 1967 her dream came true when the Carson County Square House Museum opened to the public.

In its 50 year history, the museum has only grown, thanks to time and donations from residents of Panhandle and surrounding towns.

"The Paddy Wagon, the Bookmobile from the library, the Santa Fe people helped us so we had one of the first cabooses, the windmill, so we've just added them a little at a time," said Shirlyne Grantham, Business Manager of the Carson County Square House Museum.

Grantham says travelers who stop by the museum are always surprised to see how vast the space is, and how much there is to see. Younger visitors like the interactive exhibits, while older generations like the nostalgia.

"It will spark a memory even if they're not from Carson County," said Grantham. "It will spark a memory of, 'oh my grandmother had that dish,' or 'my mother had a dress like that.'"

In celebration of the museum's 50th birthday, a few exhibits will be opening to the public this fall.

"We will be opening up a new hands on gun exhibit that we're just really excited about," said Grantham. "We've got another new exhibit from the Lemon's family that she was a painter here and lots of people have her painted China."

The museum is always accepting artifacts from locals to add to their exhibits.

