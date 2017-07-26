Panhandle starts as railroad hub

Before Amarillo got its westbound railroad, Panhandle was the railroad hub for Santa Fe and the farthest stop they had heading west, bringing in thousands of people to work in the area.

Panhandle's claim to fame is their relationship with the railroad, and those trains brought in people in the early 1900's looking for work during the oil boom. That is truly when Panhandle thrived.

It wasn't long after Panhandle's start in the late 1800's before people started flocking to the town to work in oil fields here and in Borger and Pampa at the height of the oil boom.

At that time, at its peak in the 1920's, Panhandle had a population of around 30,000 people.

"Majority of people living in tents since housing was pretty hard to come by," said Mayor Doyle Robinson." Santa Fe had large railroad spurs across here that all freight came into Panhandle, to Borger and the oil fields all had to come through the Panhandle."

During this time was the hey day of downtown Panhandle's main street, where the popular restaurant chain Papadoux's got its start, and the original building still stands today.

When the oil boom died down and the industry moved away from Panhandle and into Borger and Pampa, the town quickly began to shrink.

"It was cheaper to move a house out of Panhandle to Borger than it was to build a house in Borger, so it was a daily occurrence," said Robinson. "You'd see a house picked up and moved to Borger, and as a result, it put Panhandle in kind of a tailspin."

Panhandle remained a commuter trained hub through the 1970's, when it became just a freight train town and the depot was transformed to become city hall.

The city's population now hovers around 2,500 people, but the sense of community is stronger than ever.

"The people stick together that work together. When something happens, a tragedy for a family, it's amazing the support," said Robinson. "When the railroad had the head-on collision a year ago, the railroad just couldn't believe the support of the community."

The city also boasts about a great school system and family-friendly atmosphere.

