New Pantex building possible thanks in part to Panhandle EDC

Pantex is one of the largest employers of Panhandle residents, and now they're working on constructing a new building in Carson County for research and administrative purposes.

Unlike current Pantex buildings, this one will look like a modern, glass office building that is easily accessible from highway 60.

With space for 1100 employees, this new "administrative support complex" is meant to combine and modernize the space of some older buildings.

"Texas Tech will lease a portion of the office space, along with CNS the contractor," said Scott Sherwood, Carson County Attorney. "There's research, administration, all kinds of functions that will be conducted outside the gate now."

The city of Panhandle's Economic Development Corporation helped to make this project possible, and when loans are paid off, the rent money for the building will go straight back to the Panhandle EDC.

