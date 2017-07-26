Relocated church is Panhandle's "Labor of Love"

Known as Panhandle's ultimate "labor of love" is the Conway Community Church.

The more than 100-year-old church was abandoned in Conway until about 30 years ago when a younger Carson County generation started finding pews, paintings and even an organ in old barns.

To honor the older generation, they decided to move the church from Conway to Panhandle to restore it.

In 1991 they took a complicated, nine mile journey to make this happen.

"They had to work with the highway department because they had to shut down roads," said Shirlyne Grantham, Business Manager of the Carson County Square House Museum. "They had to work with the railroad because they had to stop trains from coming. They had to work with all the electricity and utility companies because they had to drop lines."

The Conway Community Church is now part of the Carson County Square House Museum and is still used for weddings and other events.

