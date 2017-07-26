New Panhandle preschool growing quickly

Until this year, Panhandle had no daycare options for working parents, and now the new Panhandle Montessori Preschool is growing fast.

The independent Montessori school opened in February, and with a new school year about to start is about to hit its capacity of 52 students.

Kids age 6-weeks-old to preschool can be enrolled part time and full time. They can start learning with one-on-one interaction, not technology, very early on.

Staff says the new school has made a big difference in the community.

"Parents have been wonderful," said Director Jill Hale. "They love to bring their kids here and all I hear is positive, that they're comfortable dropping them off, they don't worry about during the day, and they're just so glad we're here in the community."

The popularity of the school already has the board of directors considering future expansion of the facility to accommodate more kids.

