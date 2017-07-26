Panhandle home to Texas' longest continuously running newspaper

Of all the newspapers in Texas, the Panhandle Herald is the longest continuously running newspaper in the entire state.

Celebrating its 130th birthday this year, the Panhandle Herald was started by a preacher-turned-journalist in a tent with a wooden printing press. While it isn't the oldest newspaper in Texas, the Herald has set a record by never missing an issue since its start.

The current owner says that's all thanks to the people of Panhandle.

"A lot of our subscription base is people who have always lived here," said Shaun Wink, Owner and Editor-in-Chief of the Panhandle Herald. "They've moved away and want to keep up with what's going on inside Panhandle, inside our county."

The Herald is modernized now, with paper and online copies available, and staff makes sure every kid in the Panhandle gets to be in the Herald at least once during their time in school.

