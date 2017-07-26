Local leaders jailed for good cause

Amarillo business and city leaders are going behind bars tomorrow.

Local leaders will be locked in the city jail to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday.

During the event participants will be locked for an hour as they try and raise bail by calling their friends, family, and colleagues to contribute to a life-saving mission.

