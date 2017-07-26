Ali Allison

Ali is a Ding Dong Dolly from Dumas,TX.

She comes to the newsroom with 25 years experience in the Radio Industry.

She has a passion for children and helping others.

Ali anchors the Early Show and the News at Noon.

Ali invites you to stop her when you see her out to say hello and welcomes your story ideas anytime.

