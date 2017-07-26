Rebecca McRobbie - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Rebecca McRobbie

Rebecca McRobbie joined NewsChannel 10 as a producer after graduating from Iowa State University in May 2017.

Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Rebecca is leaving the city life behind to live in Amarillo. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly