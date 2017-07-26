Mike Makie is a new reporter at NewsChannel 10 from San Diego, California.

He grew up in Southern California and attended San Diego State University, where he majored in Geography with a focus in weather and a minor in Communication.

Mike’s interest in news started out at a young age after watching extensive coverage of multiple massive wildfires across San Diego County. His news career then blossomed in college after being an intern at CBS News 8 in San Diego before being hired on as a writer, editor and weather producer.

When he’s not at work Mike enjoys watching football, traveling and just all out exploring in general. He is curious to learn all he can about the Panhandle area and meet anyone he can.

If you see Mike out on the street, feel free to stop him and say hello.

Or if you want to talk or have a story idea you can get ahold of him at MMAKIE@NEWSCHANNEL10.COM

