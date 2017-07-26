Marcy Marbut

A Texas native, Marcy originally is from San Antonio and lived in Austin during college.

At St. Edward’s University, Marcy’s enthusiasm for news gathering and reporting led to become involved with both the campus TV station and newspaper, and it is where she first created news packages.

Marcy’s two internships with Austin’s Spectrum News provided her with hands-on newsroom experience, and her passion for news grew.

She looks forward to her involvement with the Amarillo community, to understand the important issues and topics, and to learn how to best impart the this information to Amarilloans.

When she is not reporting, Marcy enjoys doing pilates, drawing, traveling, and experimenting with smoothie combinations for her Vitamix.

