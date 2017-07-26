Wednesday's Weather: Highs in the 90s with rain chances this afternoon and evening

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 26

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

The morning starts off with pleasant temps in the 60s and 70s under mostly clear skies.

Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the 90s and rain chances return through the afternoon evening as well.

Winds will be breezy once again today with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Overnight temps will be in the 60s and 70s partly cloudy skies with storms coming to an end.

We cool off into the upper 80s and low 90s for Thursday and Friday after a cold front moves through finally giving us relief from the heat.

Storm and shower chances continue into the weekend and start of next week. Some storms can produce heavy rain, which could lead to local flooding.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.