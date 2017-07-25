1 child dead, another hospitalized after being found in hot car

A Portales infant has died and a second child has been hospitalized after being left in a hot car this afternoon.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Portales Police responded to a call around 3:00 p.m. for what was described as infant children who were left in a hot car.

The children were transported to Roosevelt General Hospital. One child has died, and the other remains in the hospital.

There is no further information about how long the children were in the car at this time.

A NewsChannel 10 employee who has been in contact with the family has confirmed that this is the current situation.

This is a developing story, and NewsChannel 10 will continue to update the story as information becomes available.

