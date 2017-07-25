Sisemore Traveland Sold

Sisemore Traveland here in Amarillo is about to come under new ownership. Founder and operator Jack Sisemore says he was recently approached by Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis about purchasing the Sisemore Brand.

"Well I'm sitting at home one evening and my telephone rang and it was Marcus Lemonis and he says Jack I wanna buy you out," says Jack Sisemore.

Jack and his son Trent have been working together for years. Jack says it's a great family affair working with his son. Since the age of 12, the two have worked together everyday after Trent would get out of school.

While camping world will soon be overseeing the company, as part of the deal Jack and Trent will still be a major part of the business. Jack says Lemonis came to an agreement with his son Trent that is highly beneficial for everyone.

"We got over 20 thousand customers out there that we told them we would take care of them," says Jack. "It's our intention to stay and take care of them, make sure they get what they were expecting."

In addition to Sisemore Traveland, Camping world has recently bought more than 130 other retail camping brands. Those brands include Overton water sports and Gander Mountain. Jack started Sisemore Traveland more than 40 years ago here in Amarillo, and alongside son Trent, has been growing the business ever since.

Jack will be selling off the Traveland store, but he will still be holding on to the storage facility, the campground just north of the city and the beautiful museum here at the dealership.

The museum includes an assortment of antique campers and collectible s from throughout history. Jack says regardless of who owns the company, he intends to keep running the business with the same level of satisfaction customers have come to appreciate for decades.

"We definitely will take care of the people we sold and that is our full intention," says Jack. "That's why we're concerned about all our employees and they said don't worry about your employees, you run it just like you been running it. When you buy from us you get us with it."

