Fire breaks in Ochiltree County - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Fire breaks in Ochiltree County

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10 Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10
OCHILTREE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a wildland fire in Ochiltree County.

The "Hard Ball Fire" is burning near County Road 8 just south of Highway 281.

The fire has burned an estimated 1,500 acres so far, and if 50% contained.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly