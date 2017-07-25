Fire breaks in Ochiltree County

Construction crews have been working non-stop to finish the Potter County Complex.
Construction crews have been working non-stop to finish the Potter County Complex.
Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a wildland fire in Ochiltree County.
Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a wildland fire in Ochiltree County.
Moore and Carson Counties have been placed under an outdoor burn ban.
Moore and Carson Counties have been placed under an outdoor burn ban.
The Texas Forest Service recently updated the fire situation in Hutchinson County saying the acreage in the fire near Adobe Walls is now reduced to 1,300 acres due to better surveying conditions.
The Texas Forest Service recently updated the fire situation in Hutchinson County saying the acreage in the fire near Adobe Walls is now reduced to 1,300 acres due to better surveying conditions.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 25
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 25