Construction on the Potter County Complex includes new upgrades

Construction crews have been working non-stop to finish the Potter County Complex.

So far, one out of three buildings is complete.

Right now the Sheriff's Office is in the process of moving items into its new storage building.

Additional upgrades are also underway after commissioners approved $746,000 to be used from the current multi-million dollar budget.

Upgrades include taking out old concert foundation, moving fence to be in line with their property and boosting outdoor security.

"The road that goes from the main facility around to the gun ranges we want to replace that," Sheriff Brian Thomas said. "We want to add some lighting on that road to try and enhance the security out there."

Sheriff Thomas says he'd rather work on these type of projects now while they have the money rather than trying to secure more money afterward.

"The question came up yesterday 'Well how come we didn't include that first?' Well we had no idea what the building was going to cost, and we were really being frugal because we didn't know what we were going to come up with."

A $21 million budget was approved for the project, and Sheriff Thomas says they have managed to stay under budget even with using the $746,000.

"We are still not trying to spend all that money, but we are trying to dress up a property that is going to be there a long time," Sheriff Thomas expressed. "We are not going to be doing anything else out there for a long time because we are spending so much money out there right now. So, we are trying to dress it up and make it look like a very nice facility."

Construction crews continue to stay on track as they work to finish the vehicle maintenance building and the new sheriff's office.

Sheriff Thomas expects crews to start working on the inside of these buildings within the next few weeks.

The overall project is still expected to be done by January.

