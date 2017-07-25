Police chase of stolen car ends in crash - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Police chase of stolen car ends in crash

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The pursuit of a stolen car this afternoon ended quickly in a crash, and a suspect is in custody.

Police say the chase began on the Texas Highway near Northeast 24th Street. The chase ended in about 100 yards when the stolen vehicle collided with another car.

The driver was arrested and an ambulance transported the suspect to a hospital with minor injuries. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly