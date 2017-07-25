Police searching for vehicle theft suspect

Moore and Carson Counties have been placed under an outdoor burn ban.
The Texas Forest Service recently updated the fire situation in Hutchinson County saying the acreage in the fire near Adobe Walls is now reduced to 1,300 acres due to better surveying conditions.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 25
Monday evening around 10:15 p.m. the driver of a Cadillac SUV, Darias Sebagabo, 20, failed to control his speed traveling westbound on Fulton at Coulter.
Area fire crews are actively involved in a wildfire northeast of Stinnett.
