Police searching for vehicle theft suspect

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
DALLAM COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Dallam Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a theft and pursuit case. 

Officials believe Johnny Griggs is the suspect in this case and they are actively searching for him.

Yesterday evening, deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle, and during the pursuit, the vehicle was driven into a corn field off Farm-to-Market 297.

This led to a manhunt. However, the suspect was able to escape.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Dallam County Dispatch at (806) 244-5544.

Johnny Griggs is also wanted in a theft that occurred in Sherman County last month.

