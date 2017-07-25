Moore and Carson Counties placed under a burn ban

Moore and Carson Counties have been placed under an outdoor burn ban.

These burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and the open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.

If you violate a burn ban, that's a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

You can find more information on the consequences of violating a burn ban here.

Other counties in our area under a burn ban include:

Hutchinson

Potter

Wheeler

Armstrong

Castro

Childress

Motley

