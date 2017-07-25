Hutchinson county fire reduced to 1,300 acres

The Texas Forest Service recently updated the fire situation in Hutchinson County saying the acreage in the fire near Adobe Walls is now reduced to 1,300 acres due to better surveying conditions.

The agency says the fire is about 95 percent contained, but a high danger for more fires continues today in Hutchinson, Moore, Potter, Carson and Hansford counties.

The rest of the Panhandle is in the moderate category for fire danger

The Borger Emergency Management Operation office posted on Facebook that lightning was the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.