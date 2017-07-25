DPS discovers 15 lbs. of meth during traffic stop

In an arrest made after a traffic stop, DPS was able to seize 15 lbs. of methamphetamines.

On Sunday, July 23, a DPS Trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding, and during the stop the officer discovered that the occupants of the car, Omar Villareal, and Erika Mireya Ramirez Luna had a criminal history of drugs.

After searching the vehicle, 15 lbs of methamphetamines were found worth up to $700,000 dollars.

The two were arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.