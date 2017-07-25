DPS discovers 15 lbs. of meth during traffic stop

In an arrest made after a traffic stop, DPS was able to seize 15 lbs. of methamphetamines.
On Sunday, July 23, a DPS Trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding, and during the stop the officer discovered that the occupants of the car, Omar Villareal, and Erika Mireya Ramirez Luna had a criminal history of drugs.
After searching the vehicle, 15 lbs of methamphetamines were found worth up to $700,000 dollars.
The two were arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 25
Monday evening around 10:15 p.m. the driver of a Cadillac SUV, Darias Sebagabo, 20, failed to control his speed traveling westbound on Fulton at Coulter.
Area fire crews are actively involved in a wildfire northeast of Stinnett.
The Bowers Ranch Fire in Hutchinson and Roberts Counties is now 100% contained.
Area authorities are asking for the public's help locating a teenager last seen Sunday evening.