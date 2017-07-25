DPS investigates fatal accident in Carson County

One person is dead and another injured after a collision on H-207.

The accident happened Monday, July 24 around 6:00 p.m. just south of Borger.

DPS says Calltano Villarreal Jr. was headed north on H-207 when he hydroplanned and swerved into southbound lanes.

A car being driven by Jesus Manuel Sias, 28, slammed into the side of Villarreal.

Sias was pronounced dead at the scene.

Villarreal Jr. was transported to Northwest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS says roads were wet at the time of the crash.

