DPS investigates fatal accident in Carson County

One person is dead and another injured after a collision on H-207.
The accident happened Monday, July 24 around 6:00 p.m. just south of Borger.
DPS says Calltano Villarreal Jr. was headed north on H-207 when he hydroplanned and swerved into southbound lanes.
A car being driven by Jesus Manuel Sias, 28, slammed into the side of Villarreal.
Sias was pronounced dead at the scene.
Villarreal Jr. was transported to Northwest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
DPS says roads were wet at the time of the crash.
