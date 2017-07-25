1 man arrested and 1 female sent to hospital after an evening traffic accident

Monday evening around 10:15 p.m. the driver of a Cadillac SUV, Darias Sebagabo, 20, failed to control his speed traveling westbound on Fulton at Coulter.
Monday evening around 10:15 p.m. the driver of a Cadillac SUV, Darias Sebagabo, 20, failed to control his speed traveling westbound on Fulton at Coulter.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 25
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 25
Area fire crews are actively involved in a wildfire northeast of Stinnett.
Area fire crews are actively involved in a wildfire northeast of Stinnett.
The Bowers Ranch Fire in Hutchinson and Roberts Counties is now 100% contained.
The Bowers Ranch Fire in Hutchinson and Roberts Counties is now 100% contained.
Area authorities are asking for the public's help locating a teenager last seen Sunday evening.
Area authorities are asking for the public's help locating a teenager last seen Sunday evening.