1 man arrested and 1 female sent to hospital after an evening tr

1 man arrested and 1 female sent to hospital after an evening traffic accident

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

1 man is under arrest and 1 woman sent to the hospital after an evening traffic accident.

Monday evening around 10:15 p.m. the driver of a Cadillac SUV, Darias Sebagabo, 20, failed to control his speed traveling westbound on Fulton at Coulter. 

The vehicle crashed into a tree then struck a brick wall on the west side of Coulter.  

A passenger, Esperance Munyura,18, was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol are factors in this collision.  

Sebagabo was booked into the Randall County Jail on a charge of Intoxicated Assault.  

The incident is still under investigation.

