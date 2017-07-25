Tuesday's Weather: Showers and storms will be possible in the northwest this afternoon and evening

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 25

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We are looking at another mild start to the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s.

Skies will be partly cloudy today with temps in the 90s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the northwest later this afternoon and evening.

It will be a breezy day with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Overnight temps will be in the 60s and 70s under mostly clear skies with breezy winds.

We remain dry for the start of your Wednesday with storm chances returning late in the day.

Highs will be in the 90s before we cool off into the upper 80s and low 90s for Thursday.

The best chance or widespread rain will be Thursday.

Storm and shower chances continue through the end if the workweek into the weekend.

