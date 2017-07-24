Country Road 20 Fire in Hutchinson County burns 1,000 acres - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Country Road 20 Fire in Hutchinson County burns 1,000 acres

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10 Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Area fire crews are actively involved in a wildfire northeast of Stinnett.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the County Road 20 fire has burned an estimated 1,000 acres and is five percent contained.

According to the Borger OEM, the blaze is near the Adobe Walls historic site.

Stay with us at newschannel10.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly