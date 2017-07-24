Country Road 20 Fire in Hutchinson County burns 1,000 acres

Area fire crews are actively involved in a wildfire northeast of Stinnett.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the County Road 20 fire has burned an estimated 1,000 acres and is five percent contained.

According to the Borger OEM, the blaze is near the Adobe Walls historic site.

