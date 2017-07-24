Public urged to help search for missing area teenager

Dickey was last seen at home Sunday evening. Her direction of travel is unknown / Source: Wheeler County Sheriff's Office

Area authorities are asking for the public's help locating a teenager last seen Sunday evening.

The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office identified the missing person as Allison Dickey, 15.

Officials said Dickey was last seen at home around 10:30 but was gone Monday morning.

She is 5'2" and 104 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office at 806-826-5537.

